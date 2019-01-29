PENDLETON — Mary Davis will share about a recent experience in Southeast Asia during the upcoming American Association of University Women meeting.
The public is invited to hear Davis share on the topic "A Global Exchange to Indonesia: A Perspective on Women and Children in Southeast Asia." The no-host luncheon event is Saturday at 11:45 a.m. at The Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub, 230 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton.
AAUW works to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. AAUW’s Pendleton branch, which is the closest group in the region, expressed appreciation for the community’s support during its annual grapefruit sales in November and December — more than 700 boxes were sold.
Money raised is used to provide scholarships for women who are resuming their academic studies at Blue Mountain Community College. Other projects recently funded include the STEM Club (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) at Sunridge Middle School, the Pendleton High School robotics club, and welding accessories and equipment at PHS and Pioneer Park.
For more information about AAUW, visit www.aauw.org. For questions about the local branch, call Marlene Krout at 541-276-7596.
