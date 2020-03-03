PENDLETON — Films created by Griswold High School students will be screened during the March general membership meeting of the American Association of University Women.
Each year, the Oregon Historical Society coordinates the National History Day program in Oregon. Middle school and high school students compete by producing history projects in five categories — papers, websites, exhibits, performances and documentaries. This year’s topic is “Breaking Barriers in History.” Top projects qualify for the national contest.
Over the years, Griswold High School students have excelled in filmmaking projects under the guidance of history teacher Lorin Kubishta. A number of Helix students have gone on to compete at the national level.
A favorite program of the AAUW, the group welcomes students who will present their projects. The meeting is Saturday at 11 a.m. at The Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub, 230 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. Anyone who is interested is invited to attend. A no-host lunch is available.
The American Association of University Women works to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. AAUW’s Pendleton branch is the closest group in the region. For more information, call Marlene Krout at 541-276-7596. For more about the National History Day contest, visit www.nhd.org.
