PENDLETON — The first American Association of University Women meeting of the 2019-20 year will feature a potluck meal.
In addition, Pendleton mayor John Turner will present information regarding his request for public input about street repairs and maintenance issues. The gathering is Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the Vert Club Room, 345 S.W. Fourth St., Pendleton. Members are requested to bring a main dish or dessert to share. Also, others who are interested in the AAUW are invited to attend.
The American Association of University Women works to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. AAUW’s Pendleton branch is the closest group in the region. For more information, contact Marlene Krout at 541-276-7596 or mkaykrout@yahoo.com.
