PENDLETON — Kathryn Burke will speak on the topic of "Cultural Sustainability” during the upcoming meeting of the American Association of University Women.
The no-host luncheon event is Saturday at 11 a.m. at The Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub, 230 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. Anyone who is interested in the topic or the AAUW is invited to attend.
The American Association of University Women works to advance equity for women through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. AAUW’s Pendleton branch is the closest group in the region. For more information, contact Marlene Krout at 541-276-7596 or mkaykrout@yahoo.com.
