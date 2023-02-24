PENDLETON — A documentary film created by Griswold High School student Maya Bella Texidor can be viewed during the upcoming meeting of the American Association of University Women, Pendleton Branch.
A favorite program for the AAUW, the public is welcome to attend. The meeting is Saturday, March 4, 11 a.m. at The Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub, 230 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. A no-host lunch is available.
Each year, the Oregon Historical Society coordinates the National History Day program in Oregon. Middle school and high school students compete by producing history projects in five categories — papers, websites, exhibits, performances and documentaries. This year’s topic is "Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas." Top projects qualify for the national contest.
The AAUW advances gender and equity for women and girls through education, research and advocacy. For more information, visit pendleton-or.aauw.net.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.