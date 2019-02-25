PENDLETON — The March general membership meeting of the American Association of University Women includes short films and presentations by students of Lorin Kubishta at Griswold High School.
The no-host luncheon gathering is Saturday at 11 a.m. at the The Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub, 230 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. Anyone who is interested is invited to attend.
The films were prepared for the National History Day project, which Kubishta's U.S. history classes have been participating in for 19 years. At least four of the presentations and films have placed in the national finals and many of the topics have been unique to Oregon and/or Umatilla County.
The AAUW works to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. AAUW’s Pendleton branch is the closest group in the region. For more information, call Marlene Krout at 541-276-7596.
