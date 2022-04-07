A Triangle Little League ball player takes a swing April 4, 2018, during a game on Adams Day. After two years, the popular event returns Saturday, April 9, 2022, with baseball games, a parade, park activities, a book sale and more.
Youth baseball players stride to their season openers during the April 16, 2016, Adams Day celebration. The 2022 event is Saturday, April 9. In addition to baseball games, Adams Day features citywide yard sales and a variety of activities at Adams City Park, the Friendship Center and the old Adams School.
ADAMS — After a two-year hiatus, a new community group is organizing Adams Day.
The Adams Friends Association is excited to revive the popular event. A celebration of the opening of the Triangle Little League season, the event also pitches family fun in the park, with a new play structure, food vendors and live music.
The event gets rolling Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m. with a parade down Main Street, ending at the ball field, where games will continue throughout the afternoon. But that’s not all — a book sale will be held in the Friendship Center and vendors will offer their wares in the old Adams School. Also, be sure to cruise around town for citywide yard sales — maps will be available at the book sale.
“We are starting small as this is our first year but we are so excited to bring the fun to Adams again,” Macy Rawlins said.
