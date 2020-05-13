HOOD RIVER — A Virtual Business Adaptation Training for North Central and Eastern Oregon businesses and communities is being offered via Zoom on Wednesday by the region's Economic Resilience Team, a group of more than 50 local stakeholders convened by the Mid-Columbia Economic Development District and Oregon's Regional Solutions Program.
The general session from 1-2 p.m. discusses a Phase 1 reopening framework informed by public health concerns and restrictions. Sector-specific conversations from 2-3:30 p.m. will feature professionals from child care, nonemergency medical, outdoor recreation, personal services, restaurants and retail businesses discussing how to follow the state reopening framework to protect employees and customers.
Attendance via Zoom online platform is free. Interested parties can register online at https://clients.bizcenter.org/reg.aspx?mode=event&event=140400009. The seminar is facilitated by Columbia Gorge Community College's Small Business Development Center.
