HERMISTON — Desert Rose Ministry announces a new recovery series for those affected by addiction during the month of January.
The series will be held Sundays at 10 a.m. at 508 E. Main St., Hermiston, on Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31. Guest speakers will lead the group in learning how God moves in healing those afflicted with addiction.
For more information, call Jason or Shanna Estle at Desert Rose Ministry, 541-667-9566.
