Members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Let ‘er Buck Post No. 922 erected the Avenue of Flags on May 21, 2020, at Olney Cemetery. The group again places flags at the Pendleton cemetery Thursday, May 26, 2022, in advance of Memorial Day weekend. A ceremony takes place Monday, May 30, 11 a.m.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Let 'er Buck Post No. 922 erects the Avenue of Flags on the evening of Thursday, May 26, at Olney Cemetery, 865 Tutuilla Creek Road, Pendleton. The display honors those that served in the United States Armed Forces and will continue to fly through Memorial Day — Monday, May 30.
A ceremony is planned at the cemetery May 30 at 11 a.m. It includes the posting of colors and an invocation by Pastor Chris Clemons. The guest speaker is Richard Halverson, past VFW commander.
Also, the presentation of the memorial wreath will be placed by the VFW Auxiliary at the cemetery’s Veterans Memorial Stone. Dave Chorazy will perform “Taps.”
The Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center is holding a virtual service ahead of Memorial Day. The event is Thursday, May 26, at noon via livestream at www.facebook.com/vawallawalla.
The special guest speaker is Trina Parrish, a U.S. Army Gulf War veteran. She is the commander of VFW Post No. 992 in Walla Walla. Also, former Chaplain Benjamin “Ben” Vegors, who served as the Walla Walla VA’s chaplain for more than 40 years before retiring in 2014, is a guest at the event.
For more information, contact Linda Wondra, VA public affairs officer, at 509-386-1117 or linda.wondra@va.gov.
