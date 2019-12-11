ADAMS — An adult craft night is planned at the Adams Public Library.
Adults need presents too — participants will create a DIY Spa Night, which features supplies for a relaxing evening at home. The activity is Friday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at 190 Main St. While donations are accepted, there is no participation fee.
Those planning to attend need to register in advance to ensure there are enough supplies. For more information, contact 541-566-3038, library@cityofadamsoregon.com or visit www.facebook.com/adamsoregon.
