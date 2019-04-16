ECHO — An Adult Easter Egg Hunt will help raise money for Echo Girl Scout Troop 10298.
The event is Friday, April 26 at 6 p.m. in George Park on North Dupont Street, located behind Echo City Hall. Tickets are $25 each. Prizes include baked goods, gift certificates, handcrafted items, candy and more. Proceeds from the event will help support Girl Scouts bronze and silver projects.
For more information or to buy tickets, call Jamie Wiseman at 541-701-4138.
