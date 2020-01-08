PENDLETON — Walla Walla Community Hospice staff will facilitate a grief support group in Pendleton for adults.
“Understanding Your Grief: Adult Support Group” runs weekly beginning Wednesday, Jan. 15 from noon to 1:30 p.m. It will be held at Cason’s Place, 1416 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. The group, which runs through March 18, will be closed to new members when it is filled or after the second session (Jan. 22). There is no fee to participate.
Facilitators will utilize the book “Understanding Your Grief” by Dr. Allan Wolfelt as a guideline. The adult group is available to anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend.
People are encouraged to register in advance. For more information, contact 509-525-5561, info@wwhospice.org or visit www.wwhospice.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.