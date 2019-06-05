PENDLETON — Area adults are invited to put on their dancing shoes as the Friends of the Pendleton Library hosts the sixth annual Adult Prom.
Open to ages 18 and older, the DJ dance serves as a fundraiser for the library organization. Jennifer Costley, Pendleton Public Library director, said the event has raised about $5,000 in each of the last two years, an increase from $3,000 from the first few years.
Taking its theme from the 1986 fantasy adventure film “Labyrinth,” Costley said people often don attire they might wear for a nice dinner out. In addition, she expects to see a lot of creativity for those who decide to dress up in costumes reflective of the movie.
“Last year we had the most people dressing up. The contest was pretty fierce,” Costley said. “This year I’m expecting to see lots of poofy sleeves and the David Bowie look.”
The adult prom is Saturday from 7-10 p.m. at The Lodge, 14 S.E. Third St., Pendleton. Tickets for the event can be purchased in advance for $20 per person, $38 for a couple or grab your Goblin Squad and buy five for $96 and get one free. They are available at the library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave., library friends board members, www.squareup.com/store/pendleton-friends-of-the-library and the Pendleton Friends of the Library booth during Friday’s Pendleton Farmers’ Market. Tickets bought at the door are an additional $5.
Joe Pitt returns for a third year as the event’s DJ. In addition to lots of dancing, the event includes light hors d’oeuvres, a photo booth, a silent auction and raffle, and a costume contest. Costley and the Friends of the Library board were thrilled with the offer of using The Lodge at no charge. The new venue features a no-host bar, which will include beer, wine and mixed drinks.
Also, be sure to bring some extra money to the event — a variety of themed baskets are featured in a silent auction. In addition, raffle tickets are $1 each for a chance to win gift cards, jewelry and other donations from local businesses.
In addition to the Adult Prom, the library friends host an annual book sale. Money raised from their efforts provides additional resources for the library.
“Their money is unrestricted,” Costley said. “Whatever we need, we are able to take care of with their donations.”
In recent years, Costley said money has been used for expenses that come up beyond the scope of the budget — everything from a chance to bring in special performers to new laptops.
For more information about the Adult Prom or Pendleton Friends of the Library, visit www.pendletonfriendsofthelibrary.wordpress.com, search Facebook or call 541-966-0380.
