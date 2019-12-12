PENDLETON — People are invited to get into the holiday spirit during a special service at the Pendleton Seventh-day Adventist Church.
The Christmas sing-a-long service is Friday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. at the church, 1401 S.W. Goodwin Place, Pendleton. The audience can pick songs from the hymnal to sing as a group. The program will include special performances between songs.
There is no sermon or offering during the special service. Refreshments will be served.
For more information, call 541-276-0882.
