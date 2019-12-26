PENDLETON — Organizers for a Healthy Living for Life! Class urges people to ditch your New Year's resolution and participate in sessions to make actual changes.
Sponsored by the Pendleton Seventh-day Adventist Church, the classes focus on drinking to improve health, purposeful eating, weight loss producing movements, no-cost hormone therapy, accessing higher powers and more.
Each session features cooking techniques, samplings, recipe exchanges and motivational networking. The eight-week course begins Sunday, Jan 19. Other dates include Jan. 26, Feb. 2, 9 and 26 and March 1, 8 and 15. The church is located at 1401 S.W. Goodwin Place, Pendleton.
There is no charge when you register online at b.link/healthypendleton. Only 50 seats are available. For questions, including session times, contact 541-276-0882 or pendletonadventist@gmail.com.
