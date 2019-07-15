HERMISTON — A parking lot sale is planned to help support Eastern Oregon Mission programs and outreach.
Among the bargains to be found are furniture (price as marked), knick-knacks (you name the price) and clothing (five items for $1). The sale is Saturday from 8-11 a.m. at Agape House, 500 Harper Road, Hermiston. Donations will be accepted through Friday. In case of inclement weather, the sale will be moved indoors.
Eastern Oregon Mission is the parent organization of Agape House and Martha’s House, which serve individuals and families in need. For more information, to volunteer or make donations, call 541-567-8774.
