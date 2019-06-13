HERMISTON — People can shop for bargains and help support Eastern Oregon Mission programs and outreach during a parking lot sale.
The event is Saturday from 8-11 a.m. at Agape House, 500 Harper Road. It will feature furniture (prices as marked), bins of knick-knacks (you name the price) and clothing (five items for $1). Donations will be accepted through Friday afternoon.
Eastern Oregon Mission is the parent organization of Agape House and Martha’s House. The nonprofit organization serves area individuals and families in need. For more information, to volunteer or make donations, call 541-567-8774.
