HERMISTON — The final garage sale of 2020 at Agape House, 500 W. Harper Road, is planned for Saturday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the center's parking lot. The food bank also will be open that day from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m.
Mark Gomolski, the new Agape House director, reports the center will be closed on Dec. 24-25 in observance of the Christmas holiday. For more information, call him at 541-567-8774 or email agapehouse@eotnet.net.
