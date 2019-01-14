HERMISTON — Furniture, knick-knacks and clothing are available for purchase during a parking lot sale at Agape House.
People are invited to find bargains and help support Eastern Oregon Mission programs and outreach. The event is Saturday from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at 500 Harper Road, Hermiston. Winter apparel will be provided at no charge, you name the price for knick-knacks and furniture is priced as marked. In case of inclement weather, the sale will be held indoors. Donations for the sale will be accepted through Friday.
Eastern Oregon Mission is the parent organization of Agape House and Martha’s House, which serve individuals and families in need. For more information, to volunteer or make donations, call 541-567-8774.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.