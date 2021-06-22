HERMISTON — In its spring newsletter, Eastern Oregon Mission, the parent organization of Agape House and Martha’s House, shared about benefits the organization received in recent months.
A $4,000 donation from American Legion Post 37 covered the cost of emergency freezer repairs. Also, Ella Vore and members of Victory Baptist Church provided family items and toys and sponsored a room at Martha’s House.
The Hermiston nonprofit organization also received word from the Good Shepherd Community Health Foundation that its grant request to install a fence at Martha’s House was approved. The addition will provide children at the house a safe place to play.
Also, people are reminded about the ongoing parking lot sales. They are the third Saturday of each month from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at 500 W. Harper Road, Hermiston.
Agape House and Martha’s House provides programs and services on behalf of the elderly, children, the working poor, single-parent families, the homeless and the newly unemployed. For more information about Eastern Oregon Mission, contact Mark Gomolski at 541-567-8774, agapehouse@eotnet.net or visit www.agapehousehermiston.org.
