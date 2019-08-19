PENDLETON — Elementary students in the Pendleton School District will have an opportunity to engage in after-school enrichment programs until 5:30 p.m.
More than a year in the making, the school district, along with Pendleton Parks & Recreation and InterMountain Education Service District, have been collaborating on the effort to offer meaningful after-school programming. It’s open to any Pendleton School District student in kindergarten through fifth grade. Programs will take place at the Pendleton Early Learning Center, McKay Creek Elementary, Sherwood Heights Elementary and Washington Elementary schools.
To register, parents pay a one-time $10 supply fee that holds their child’s place in the program for the school year. The cost is $8 per child, per day and parents will soon have the option to enroll daily, weekly or monthly. The program continues to search for additional donations to help fund scholarships for families who do not have the financial ability to pay for the participation fees.
Each day of the after-school program has a specific theme — Monday is sports; Tuesday, science; Wednesday, arts and crafts; Thursday, music and theatre; and Friday, world news. The daily schedule includes free play time, a snack, and activities related to the day’s theme.
Registration is through Pendleton Parks & Recreation. For more information, visit www.pendletonparksandrec.com or call 541-276-8100.
