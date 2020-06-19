LAKEVIEW — The Eastern Oregon Mutual Aid Network (MAN) was created to assist folks and food pantries in Eastern Oregon that have been affected by COVID-19. The program connects community needs with community volunteers and resources. The MAN operates in 12 Eastern Oregon counties, including Baker, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Lake, Malheur, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa and Wheeler.
County residents can support MAN by volunteering at a local food pantry, signing up and supporting members who need help, or donating funds through the Eastern Oregon Mutual Aid Network GoFundMe page.
Some current needs include general personal hygiene items in local food pantries, and donations to support CAPECO food pantry operations.
For more information about how to request or offer support, visit http://eohla.org/easternoregonmutualaid, or contact Megan Chancey, program director for the Eastern Oregon Healthy Living Alliance, at mchancey@eohla.org or 907-712-7595.
