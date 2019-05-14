PENDLETON — The small but mighty Pendleton Air Museum is celebrating its first anniversary Saturday from 2-5 p.m. The museum is located at 21 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton.
Browse the history of Pendleton's airfield and enjoy coffee, lemonade and cookies. Museum staffers will be on hand to answer questions.
For more information, contact Becky Dunlap at 541-278-0141 or email pendletonairmuseum@gmail.com.
