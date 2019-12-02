PENDLETON — Pendleton Air Museum invites everyone to join them in honoring World War II veterans and those who supported them.
An open house at the museum will coincide with Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. The free event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 21 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. Cookies, coffee and cocoa will be provided.
The public is invited to visit with WW II and Korean War veterans and their family members and learn about what your friends and neighbors did to support our troops fighting Germany and Japan in the European Theater — find out what was saved, what was recycled, what was scarce and what there was plenty of.
A nonprofit exhibit space, the Pendleton Air Museum is dedicated to preserving, honoring, displaying and sharing the history of aviation, the military and how Pendleton was heavily involved during WW II. People are encouraged to inquire about volunteer opportunities and museum memberships — those who join now can receive a free selected patch or decal.
For more information, contact Becky Dunlap at 541-278-0141, pendletonairmuseum@gmail.com or visit www.pendletonairmuseum.org.
