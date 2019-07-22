PENDLETON — The Pendleton Air Museum is hosting a special open house to coincide with National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day.
The free event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 21 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. People are invited to stop by for conversation, coffee and cookies with Korean War veterans Ken Garrett, Tom Tangney, Richard Allstott and Paul Gadaire, who will be on hand throughout the day.
In addition, museum visitors can learn about the historic connection between Pendleton and World War II, read vintage newspapers or view the memorial to area residents.
The Pendleton Air Museum is a nonprofit museum. Volunteers of all ages are invited to help keep the local history alive. For more information, contact 541-278-0141, pendletonairmuseum@gmail.com or visit www.pendletonairmuseum.org.
