PENDLETON — Area people interested in local history, aviation or the military might consider volunteering some of their time at the Pendleton Air Museum.
With a goal of preserving Pendleton’s aviation and military history, a group of enthusiasts initially formed several decades ago — and then opened the doors to an actual physical museum in the fall of 2017.
Training will be provided for those interested in serving as volunteer museum hosts. Shifts available include half or full-day time slots between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays or Saturdays. Volunteers will learn and share about the “forgotten history” of Pendleton, how the Army Air Corp Base Pendleton Field was involved in World War II and more.
The Pendleton Air Museum is located at 21 S.W. Emigrant Ave. For more information, contact 541-278-0141, pendletonairmuseum@gmail.com or visit www.pendletonairmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.