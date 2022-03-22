World War II Air Force veteran Bob Stangier, left, and Korean War Army veteran Ken Garrett volunteer Feb. 24, 2022, at the Pendleton Air Museum near downtown Pendleton. The two nonagenarians will be recognized during the museum’s annual meet-and-greet Thursday, March 24, 5:30 p.m. at Mac’s Bar & Grill, Pendleton.
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Air Museum invites the public to learn more about its mission.
The museum will recognize a pair of nonagenarians as volunteers of the year. Bob Stangier, a 98-year-old World War II Air Force veteran, and Ken Garrett, a 90-year-old Korean War Army veteran, will be honored during the museum’s annual meet and greet. Mike Short, one of the museum’s founders, will be the special speaker.
The no-host event is Thursday, March 24, 5:30 p.m. at Mac’s Bar & Grill, 1400 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Order food in advance by calling 541-278-5531 or via www.macsbargrill.com. People are encouraged to attend and learn more about the museum.
“I want to get people excited and get acquainted with the museum,” said Debbie Rasmussen, museum coordinator. “Also, we’re always looking for more volunteers.”
Also, through the end of March, visitors are invited to drop by the museum at 21 S.W. Emigrant Ave. for a cup of coffee featuring products from Operator Coffee. And in observance of Vietnam War Veterans Day, all Vietnam vets will receive a service ornament on Monday, March 28.
And on the horizon, a pair of events offer a chance to have fun while raising money for the museum’s building fund. They include:
• 80th Remembrance of the Doolittle Raid, April 18, 5 p.m. at BackFire Station, 911 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton. Tickets for the 1940s-style dinner and silent auction event are $30 each.
• USO-style Dance, April 23, 6 p.m. in the Let ’er Buck Room at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. Tickets are $25 for museum members and $30 for non-members. The Brass Fire Band will play music from the 1940s and beyond. People are encouraged to don period style from the 1930s to 1950s, with door prizes presented to the best dressed.
The museum is open Monday and Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays, noon to 2 p.m. Admission is by donation. For more information, visit www.pendletonairmuseum.org. For questions, call 541-276-6156.
