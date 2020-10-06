HERMISTON — If you are worried about someone in your life that has a drinking problem, you are invited to attend Al-Anon, a 12-step support group for friends and family members.
Locally, the group meets Sundays at 9:30 a.m., and Tuesdays and Fridays at 2 p.m. at 680 Harper Road, Hermiston.
For questions, email stilljimstilljim@gmail.com or visit www.al-anon.org.
