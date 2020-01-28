PENDLETON — A sweet class just in time for Valentine’s Day features how chocolate is made into a ganache, and then into truffles.
A basic introductory session, no prior experience is necessary. Dips & Sips — Chocolate Truffle Making 101 is Wednesday from 6-8:30 p.m. at Alexander’s Chocolaterie & Vino Bistro, 363 S. Main St., Pendleton. Participants must be 21 or older.
The cost is $65 per person and includes a glass of regional artisan or international wine. All chocolate supplies needed to create your own chocolate truffles are included, which participants get to take home with them. The class is limited to 10 participants.
For more information, call 541-429-5110, alexanderschocolateclassics@yahoo.com, visit www.alexanders.biz or search Facebook.
