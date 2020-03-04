PENDLETON — Pendleton PEO Chapter CM is accepting applications for an Alison Furnish Memorial Scholarship, designated for women seeking financial assistance for educational expenses leading to a career in the medical profession.
Applicants must be of sophomore standing at an institution of higher learning and be a high school graduate from either Pendleton, Pilot Rock, Weston-McEwen, Helix, Nixyaawii or Ukiah high schools. The amount of the scholarship will be provided directly to the recipient's college or university.
Completed applications require reference letters and assorted information regarding prior academic accomplishments, to date. For more specific information needed to apply, email Becky Waggoner at r7waggoner@gmail.com to request additional information.
Completed applications must be postmarked by April 30, 2020.
