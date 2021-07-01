HERMISTON — A Rocky Mountain Railroad Adventure is planned as part of the vacation Bible school at Faith Presbyterian Church, 1005 S.E. Ninth St., Hermiston. Children do not have to attend the church to participate.
Children 3 years old (and toilet-trained) through fifth graders are invited to climb aboard the train Monday, July 5, through Friday, July 9. Registration begins at 8 a.m. daily and the boarding time is 9 a.m. The session will chug along until noon each day. The ride includes Bible stories, songs, games and crafts.
For more information, email pastorbsexton@gmail.com or leave a message at 541-567-9642.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.