ELGIN — Scenic vistas are in store for passengers on the Eagle Cap Excursion Train during the fall season.
The train winds along the shores of the Grande Ronde River and into the ruggedly beautiful and roadless section of the canyon. It continues as it crosses the bridge at Rondowa and travels a few miles up the Wallowa River, before returning to the depot in Elgin.
The fall schedule is full of fun opportunities to enjoy beautiful autumn colors and scenery during a train ride on the historic “Joseph Branch” railroad, said Janet Dodson, marketing and media coordinator.
The excursion train’s fall season gets underway Saturday, Sept. 7 with a 10 a.m. departure at the Elgin Depot. The schedule includes an optional photography workshop with Eric Valentine during the Sept. 14 (10 a.m.) ride; the Wine & Cheese Train, featuring Umapine Creamery and Copper Belt Winery on Sept. 28 (3 p.m.); a train robbery with mounted bandits Oct. 5 (10 a.m.); the Two-Rivers Bonus with additional fall scenery Oct. 12 (10 a.m.) and the Oct. 19 (2 p.m.) season-ending Season’s Bounty, which features regional food and adult beverages.
Passengers are welcome to walk through the train and enjoy views from open vestibules and the baggage car. Visitors are asked to wear closed-toe shoes and be aware of the side-to-side rocking motion of the train. Also, the Elgin Depot has a gift shop, public restrooms and ample parking.
Trip prices range from $70-$80 for adults, $65-$75 for seniors, $35-$40 for ages 3-16 and free for kids under 3. Passengers 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Food and beverages are included during each ride.
After a busy June and July, the excursion train hit the brakes during the month of August,” said Ed Spaulding, president of the Friends of the Joseph Branch. The nonprofit organization manages the excursion business for the railroad and provides the all-volunteer train crew.
“Fall rides are favorites for many of our volunteers and passengers, because of the colorful landscape, plentiful wildlife, autumn lighting and milder weather,” Spaulding said. “The opportunities for great photos are especially abundant this time of year.”
Spaulding said that ticket numbers are good, but there are seats available on every ride.
“We are looking for a robust season to cap off 2019,” he said.
For more information, including a full schedule and ride descriptions or to purchase tickets, visit www.eaglecaptrainrides.com. For questions, call McKenzie at Alegre Travel at 541-963-9000 or Sundae at the Elgin Depot at 541-437-3652.
