STANFIELD — A Polar Express Adventure is planned at the Stanfield Public Library.
The special event is Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the library, 180 W. Coe Ave. The free event is geared toward kids in elementary school.
With limited seating, people are encouraged to reserve tickets. Library director Cecili Longhorn calls the special event an “interactive story time that you will not want to miss.”
For more information, call 541-449-1254 or search Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.