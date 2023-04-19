PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College student Katrina “Joy” Holmes is among the 52 students named to the All-Oregon Academic Team. The formal recognition ceremony is Friday, April 21 in the Eola Event Center at Chemeketa Community College, Salem.
“I’d like to congratulate these outstanding student scholars for their achievements and the upcoming completion of their community college degrees,” Kim Morgan, Oregon Community College Association board president, said. “As some of our very best and brightest, these students represent hope for a strong future in Oregon.”
The All-Oregon Academic Team is part of the All-USA Academic Team that recognizes high-achieving community college students who show intellectual rigor and academic excellence combined with leadership and service on the campuses and in their communities. Students receive medallions and certificates at the ceremony as a way to showcase community college student leaders to legislators, community leaders and local businesses.
Holmes, who is from Pendleton, is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society. Her journey at BMCC has inspired Holmes to continue her education at Eastern Oregon University.
Since attending BMCC, Holmes has started her own small business as a proofreader — and even created the business logo in a BMCC course. One of Holmes’ driving factors is her passion for reading and writing.
“My ultimate career goal is to become one of those who helps supply the world with good stories and good information: a writer and an editor,” Holmes said in a press release. “I wish to help others either escape their turmoil or learn to live with it.”
Velda Arnaud, a BMCC faculty member, expressed congratulations on behalf of the BMCC — highlighting Holmes’ academic rigor and commitment to the local community.”
“Joy will continue to make an enormous difference in the lives of those around her,” she added.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
