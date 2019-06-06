HEPPNER — A newly released animated film is featured during Movie Night at All Saints Parish Hall.
The movie shares the story about a struggle to save both humans and dragons. The free event is Friday, June 14 at 7 p.m. at 460 N. Gale St., Heppner. Pizza and beverages will be available.
For more information, call 541-676-9970.
