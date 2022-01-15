PENDLETON — The Oregon All-State Choir features three voices from Pendleton High School.
The student musicians are Madison Gruenhagen and Gaignun Smith, both seniors, and Cassondra Bedolla, a junior. In addition, Megann Fleming, also a senior, was selected as an alternate.
An honor music ensemble program coordinated by the Oregon Music Education Association, All-State participants must be recommended by their instructor and pass a rigorous audition process.
The All-State music program is in conjunction with Cultivating Inspiration, the Oregon Music Education Association 2022 State Conference, which runs Thursday through Sunday, Jan. 13-16, in Eugene. Held at multiple venues, the event crescendos with a concert in Eugene’s Hult Center for the Performing Arts.
“This is an extremely rewarding experience for students to gather with fellow motivated student musicians from around Oregon and have the privilege to rehearse and perform with renowned guest conductors,” Emily Muller-Cary, PHS choir and orchestra director, said in a press release.
The Oregon Music Education Association promotes excellence in music education and serves the professional needs of its membership. For more information, visit www.oregonmusic.org.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.