PENDLETON — The ALS Association of Oregon & SW Washington is hosting a town hall meeting.
“ALS: What it is and How we Can Help” is Saturday, Aug. 3 from 3-4:30 p.m. in the Community Room, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. The event is free and open to the public.
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS is also referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease) affects hundreds of people living in Oregon and southwest Washington. People are invited to learn more about the regional ALS chapter, the work they are doing to support people living with the disease and how to work together as a community to find treatments and a cure for ALS.
For more information, contact Cassandra Adams at cassy.adams@alsoregon.org, 503-238-5559 or visit www.alsa-or.org.
