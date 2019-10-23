HERMISTON — Altrusa International of Hermiston is getting revved up as they roll out their annual fundraising auction event.
The service club is changing things up a bit with the Food Truck & Auction Extravaganza. The event is Saturday with the doors opening at 5 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. Admission is $20. The entry fee includes wine and beer tasting, stage entertainment and a chance to buy a raffle ticket ($10 each) for a $2,000 Visa Card ($10 each), participate in a 50-50 cash drawing, bid on silent auction items and check out the live auction items.
In addition, be sure to bring some extra cash as the Altrusans have invited a variety of local food trucks to give several options for dinner and dessert. Vendors will offer everything from Polynesian chicken skewers and rice and Hermiston Brewing Company barbecue, to salads and wraps from Veg Out, Yo Country Frozen Yogurt and the Donut Spot. It’s also possible a taco truck will be on hand. After paying the entry fee, people are encouraged to check out the food trucks to choose from. The food truck fare will be sold separately by each vendor and is not included in the admission fee.
The live entertainment will provide auction-goers with a chance to relax with friends and enjoy their dinner, said Altrusa secretary Nancy Lauck. Those taking the stage include the Dance Unlimited Dancers, Naomi Almaguer, “The Singing Cowboy,” Cory Cooley and Joe Lindsay.
The live auction begins at 7 p.m. Items up for bid include a two-night stay donated by Pam Cooper at the Round Rock House at Yachats, a Washington State University package that includes two tickets to the WSU/OSU game on Nov. 23 and lots of other goodies donated by Cathy and Tom Wamsley, a 32-inch TV from the Walmart Distribution Center, a getaway to Palm Springs for five nights at the Oasis Resort, Farm-City Pro Rodeo tickets, a Pendleton Round-Up/Happy Canyon package and a 6-7 point mounted Roosevelt elk valued at $2,000 donated by Kay C’s Art and Collectibles.
Altrusa, Lauck said, strives to have one fundraiser per year for all their projects. Some of the proposed projects include providing educational scholarships to area community members; keeping the three Little Libraries well stocked; the annual Girls Night In for incoming Hermiston High School freshmen; the backpack program at Agape House that sends food home with students in need; Made to Thrive and the Funland Rebuilding Project.
“Since we are an international organization, we also support projects such as Dr. Spomer’s Heart for Hope dentistry in Honduras, and Heifer International,” Lauck said.
Tickets can be purchased from any member of Hermiston Altrusa or the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce, 1055 S. Highway 395. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/altrusainternationalofhermiston or contact hermistonaltrusa@gmail.com.
