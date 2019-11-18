PENDLETON — A cornucopia of gifts, baked goods and holiday ideas will fill the Pendleton Convention Center this weekend as Altrusa International of Pendleton hosts its annual holiday bazaar.
For more than 25 years, the service club has hosted the annual shopping extravaganza, said event chairwoman Dorothy Bowen. It features about 90 vendors. The Altrusa Holiday Bazaar is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1601 Westgate. The entry fee is $2 per person.
Bowen said the event continues to be popular during the holiday season due to its size, the variety of vendors and the convenient venue with parking. In addition, she said lunch and food available for purchase is second-to-none.
“We have a good lunch menu — everything is fresh,” Bowen said.
Altrusa members, she said, offer reasonably priced lunch fare, such as chili, hot dogs, baked potatoes, nachos and fresh-made sandwiches, including egg salad, turkey and ham. Also, be sure to leave room for dessert with such options as cinnamon rolls, Rice Krispies Treats and a variety of homemade pies, including apple, berry, pecan and pumpkin. Bowen estimates an average meal would cost about $8.
In addition to shopping at vendor booths, people are encouraged to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a variety of gift baskets and a $2,000 cash grand prize. The raffle tickets are $5 each and are available at the door.
Also, be sure to bring the kids as there will be children’s activities. In addition, Santa Claus will be on hand.
Proceeds from the bazaar benefit charitable projects supported by Altrusa International of Pendleton. Each year, the club returns approximately $80,000 to the community in the form of classroom and community grants, scholarships, literacy programs, free books, essential supplies for homeless students (K.A.R.E project), weekend food for needy students (Feed the Child), assistance to Blue Mountain Community College students and more.
“We appreciate the support we receive from the community in Eastern Oregon,” Bowen said. “It helps us maintain the fine programs we give back to in the community.”
For more information, email altrusapend@gmail.com or call Bowen at 208-390-3578.
