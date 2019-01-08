HERMISTON — Altrusa International of Hermiston is looking for a young person to recognize as the Outstanding Young Citizen at the Hermiston Distinguished Citizens Awards Banquet.
The nominee should be under 21 years old and have performed outstanding community service. He or she should demonstrate commitment, personal responsibility, positive attitude, leadership and a caring attitude toward others.
For a nomination form, contact a member of Altrusa or email hermistonaltrusa@gmail.com. The nomination form is due by Friday, Feb. 1.
The recipient will be recognized during the event, which is Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395.
