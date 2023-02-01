People go through a buffet line during the Love Keeps Us Warm event on Feb. 8, 2020, at Hamley Slickfork Saloon. An Altrusa International of Pendleton fundraiser, this year’s event is Saturday, Feb. 4.
PENDLETON — People are invited to kick up their heels with the Blue Wave Band as Altrusa International of Pendleton hosts its annual Love Keeps Us Warm fundraiser.
The evening also features games, a designer purse raffle ($10 per ticket) hearty hors d’oeuvres, desserts and drinks. The event is Saturday, Feb. 4, 7-11 p.m. at Hamley Slickfork Saloon, 8 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. The cost is $25 per person. Tickets are available at Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Gift Store, Pendleton Art + Frame or the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce.
Money raised from the event goes to help homeless youths in Pendleton. For more information, visit bit.ly/3RkJI4a or call 541-276-3796.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
