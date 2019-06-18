PENDLETON — Kids have a chance to win a book as Altrusa International of Pendleton hosts a game booth during the annual Wiener Dog Race.
A fundraiser for the Children’s Museum of Eastern Oregon, the family-friendly event includes a variety of activities prior to the dog race heats, which start at 5:30 p.m.
The Wiener Dog Race festivities begin Friday at 4:30 p.m. in the 400 block of South Main Street, Pendleton. Altrusa’s literacy committee is sponsoring a “Throw a Bone, Get a Book” booth from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Altrusa’s bean bag toss game features kids taking aim at dog dishes. During last year’s event, the service club distributed 202 books, said Altrusan Darcey Ridgway.
“Children and parents enjoy this activity,” she said. “Combined with additional activities from other community groups, this is a very popular event.”
Altrusa International was founded in 1917 with a goal of creating better communities. The Pendleton service club was chartered in 1938. The group’s literacy committee supports a variety of projects, including the donation of books, book distribution events and providing monetary donations to schools and libraries to purchase books.
For more information about other Altrusa activities or projects, contact altrusapend@gmail.com, visit www.districttwelve.altrusa.org or search Facebook. For more about the Wiener Dog Race, call 541-276-1066 or visit www.cmeo.org.
