PENDLETON — A free education program that provides information about Alzheimer’s disease is offered to the public.
A session that addresses the middle stages of the disease — where patients are still somewhat aware of their condition and need assistance with many daily tasks — will be presented in Pendleton. The program includes information from caregivers and professionals regarding helpful strategies in providing safe, effective and comfortable care for those with Alzheimer’s.
The program is presented through the Alzheimer’s Association. Living with Alzheimer’s Mid Stage is Thursday from 1-5 p.m. at the Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. There is no admission charge.
The Alzheimer’s Association offers many resources, including a 24-hour helpline at 1-800-272-3900 and an online community at alzconnected.org. Also, a telephone support group has been created for people who don’t have respite or access to transportation. For more information, call the helpline or visit www.alz.org/oregon.
