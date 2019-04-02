HERMISTON — Emotional support and resources are available for family, friends and caregivers for people with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia.
The Alzheimer’s Association coordinates groups that connect people that are on the same unique journey of caring for someone with Alzheimer’s disease. The groups offer an opportunity to learn, share and gain emotional support from others.
“Alzheimer’s is a debilitating disease,” said Tom Moore, Hermiston support group facilitator. “One of the most difficult things for family members and caregivers to recognize is that the behaviors exhibited are coming from the disease and not from their loved one.”
There is no fee to attend. Hermiston groups include:
•Second Monday of each month from 5:30-7 p.m. at Guardian Angel Memory Care, 540 N.W. 12th St.
•Fourth Monday of each month from 5:30-7 p.m. at Good Shepherd Medical Center, 610 N.W. 11th St.
Both of Moore’s parents had dementia and his wife is now battling the disease. Moore began studying the disease through online courses offered by organizations like the Alzheimer’s Association and Oregon Care Partners.
“I have found by attending a support group for years — and also facilitating two different support groups — that I not only learn from others' experiences, but am able to contribute to their ability to deal with their caregiving experiences in a positive way.”
For more information about the Alzheimer’s Association support groups and other resources, call 1-800-272-3900 or visit www.alz.org/oregon.
