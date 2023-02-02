NEW YORK — Students who have been impacted in some way by dementia or Alzheimer’s disease are invited to apply for college scholarships.
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will award up to $5,000 to college-bound high school seniors. As part of the application process, teens are asked to write an essay or submit a video about how the disease has touched their lives and what they have learned about their family/community through their personal experience with dementia-related conditions. Students can share about having a loved one with dementia, volunteering/working in a care setting that serves individuals with the condition or personal efforts to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s in their school or community.
In 2022, the foundation awarded $90,000 in scholarships to 117 high school seniors across the nation. The deadline to apply is March 1. For more information, including the application, visit bit.ly/3wL4fW0. For questions, contact 866-232-8484 or info@alzfdn.org.
Tammy Malgesini
