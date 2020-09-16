PENDLETON — A Doughnation Day fundraiser to support a "Walk to End Alzheimer's" team at McKay Creek Estates assisted living center features donut holes for $3 per dozen.
The treats can be pre-ordered by calling 541-276-1987, and all orders must be placed by Monday, Sept. 21. Orders will be available for curbside pickup on Friday, Sept. 25, from 9;30 a.m. to noon at the center, 1601 Southgate Place. Masks will be required, and buyers need not leave their vehicle.
For more information, call Morgan Anderson, McKay Creek Estates activity director, at 541-276-1987 or email morgan.anderson@prestigecare.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.