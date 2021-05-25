UMATILLA COUNTY — Members of the American Legion Auxiliary, Hermiston Unit 37, are distributing poppies leading up to Memorial Day.
The bright red paper flowers will be available at small countertop displays throughout Hermiston and Umatilla, including Harvest Columbia Foods in Umatilla and the Hermiston Safeway store. Auxiliary members will be at those locations Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The flowers are free but donations are accepted. All money received will be used to help veterans. The purpose of the annual outreach, which was canceled last year, is to honor the fallen and support the living, said Cathy Stolz, president of Hermiston’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit 37.
Stolz shared that following World War II, fields of red poppies appeared throughout France. The blood-soaked fields provided beneficial conditions for the bright red flowers to flourish. Thereafter, the poppy became associated with the sacrifices of veterans.
“We would love to see people wearing them throughout our area as we remember the sacrifices of U.S. veterans around the world,” Stolz said. “Wearing a poppy is the easiest way to say thank you to veterans for their sacrifices for our freedoms.”
For more information, text/call an auxiliary member at 541-571-5816.
