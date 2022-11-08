HERMISTON — It’s time to celebrate as longtime Hermiston resident Mabel Watson is turning 100 years old.
The celebration begins Thursday, Nov. 10, at Harkenrider Senior Activity Center, 225 N.E. Second St., Hermiston. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. with lunch served at noon. The cost is $5. To RSVP for the meal, call 541-567-3582 by 10 a.m.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 37 invites people to put on their party hats and join the fun. The festivities continue with cake after the meal.
Watson was born Nov. 10, 1922, in the foothills up Buttercreek to Fred and Johanna Rauch. The 1941 Hermiston High School graduate married Douglas Watson on Sept. 25, 1943, in Pendleton. Together, they raised four children, Nicki Heath, Darlene McClure, Fred Watson and Jody Bowe.
In addition to working part-time at several Main Street stores, Watson volunteered with such efforts as the American Red Cross, Good Shepherd Hospital Auxiliary and she joined the American Legion Auxiliary at age 91. As an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, she taught Sunday school, participated in the quilting group, helped with Vacation Bible School and sang in the choir.
Bowe said her mother is looking forward to the festivities and hopes many will join them. For more information, email jodybowe126@gmail.com.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
