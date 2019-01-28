HERMISTON — Hermiston American Legion Post #37 is invites area veterans to join them for monthly meetings.
Incorporated by Congress in 1919, membership to the American Legion is open to all honorably discharged or retired veterans, and active duty military personnel. A nonprofit and nonpartisan organization, it advocates for fellow service members and veterans. In addition the American Legion supports patriotism, promotes national security and is committed to mentoring youths and sponsoring wholesome programs in the community.
The group meets the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 45 W. Cherry St., Hermiston. For more information, contact Gary Hartinger at 541-571-0820 or bhart125@msn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.